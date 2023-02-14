More than a dozen people temporarily displaced after Charlottetown apartment fire

More than a dozen people were temporarily displaced Monday night after a fire at an apartment building in downtown Charlottetown.

The Canadian Red Cross says at least one unit in the Euston Street building was damaged by the fire, which was reported close to midnight.

Smoke also went throughout the other seven units.

Red Cross volunteers assisted 13 tenants with emergency lodging and meals.

The organization expects some of the tenants will be allowed back in the building Tuesday.