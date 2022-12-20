More transit options coming for people living in rural CBRM

The future of transit service in rural Cape Breton communities got a boost on Tuesday.

The federal government, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the United Way Cape Breton announced more than $1.3 million to connect Transit Cape Breton to what they call under-served rural areas.

The money will help build five new bus shelters, purchase a minibus and a standard bus.

The goal of the joint-funding is to allow residents, many of whom are lower-income and seniors, to travel for education, work and social activities.

"Transportation is an essential part of day-to-day life. It is how people get to school and places of employment. It is how people access health care, attend social gatherings and is vital to creating accessible and inclusive communities,” said CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall in a news release Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful for the long-standing partnership Cape Breton Regional Municipality has with the United Way of Cape Breton that has resulted in this important funding investment in CBRM Transit."

Lynne McCarron, executive director of United Way Cape Breton, says they have been working to make something like this happen for 10 years.

“"We want them to have access to resources such as education and employment opportunities, but we also want them to have access to food. We live in a community of communities, and some of these areas -- for example, right across the water from City Hall, is Westmount -- and it's a food desert. It doesn't have access to a grocery store or public transportation,” McCarron told CTV News.

McCarron also says the new transit options won't impact existing taxi and transit services offered by The United Way.

A call for tenders to build the new bus shelters will go out in the new year.