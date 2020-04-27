SYDNEY, N.S. -- The calendar says April, but it will feel like mid-February for some parts of the Maritimes over the next 48 hours.

Rain, snow and ice pellets are in the forecast, with Northern Nova Scotia expected to receive the brunt of the precipitation.

Mother Nature has not been kind to Cape Bretoners so far this spring

With snow from the last storm still on the ground, there’s more on the way.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate to be busy this spring with summer work, I was kind of hoping to keep going with that, but we’ll take the work for sure,” says Ryan Boone.

Boone owns an excavation company in Glace Bay, and plows snow during the winter months.

Monday morning he put his plow back on, with another round of wintery weather on the way.

“I kind of thought we were done for April, and then we got that 40 centimetres last week, and then I thought for sure we were done. But here we go again,” says Boone.

Just last week, the Sydney area was hit by nearly 40 cm of snow.

Shovels, plows and plow operators around the CBRM have been working overtime, at a time many were hoping they’d be able to put them away for the year.

“At this time of year, I think the storm is more a hit to the moral then the budget,” says Christina Lamey of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. “We’re actually into the next budget year when it comes to public works.”

CBRM crews have been called upon to clear roads and sidewalks a little more than usual this year.

“We had an unusual season,” says Boone. “It wasn’t so much that there was an exception number of storms, but there were no thaws, so the amount of snow just accumulated and we’ve had snow on the ground here substantially even up until a week ago,”

So with signs of spring popping up and warmer months ahead, the next two days are expected to feel like the middle of February, leaving Boone and his crew to get ready for another long night ahead.

“Usually with a good storm we’re out 8-12 hours,” says Boone.

While most places are closed anyway, some say that being snowed-in is only adding to the feeling of isolation many are already experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.