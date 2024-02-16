11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash

ATLANTIC
    An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency responders received a report of a car crash on Shore Road around 7:36 p.m. They learned a white 2018 Hyundai Elantra with multiple passengers left the road and landed in the ditch.

    Crews airlifted the 11-year-old to Halifax by Life Flight. A nine-year-old and a four-year-old, also suffering serious injuries, were taken to hospital by ambulance.

    The 37-year-old driver went to hospital with serious injuries as well.

    Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    The investigation is ongoing.

