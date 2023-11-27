115K contraband cigarettes seized in N.B.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says it arrested a P.E.I. man in New Brunswick after they seized thousands of contraband cigarettes two weeks ago.

According to a Monday news release, peace officers seized roughly 115,000 contraband cigarettes during a traffic stop in the Campbellton area on Nov. 16. The seized tobacco had a provincial tax value of $29,248 and a federal excise tax value of $18,206.80.

The peace officers arrested a 61-year-old man and charged him under the Tobacco Tax Act. The man was released from custody and he is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

According to the release, peace officers have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes in the last eight months.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.