12-year-old Halifax murder case still under investigation

Twelve years ago John Fulton Newcombe was shot and killed at a Halifax pub, and police are still investigating the case.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at Winston’s Pub and Eatery on Lacewood Drive around 2 a.m. on June 1, 2012. They found Fulton, 27, dead at the scene.

Police believe someone shot Fulton just as he left the pub and then fled through a walkway towards Willett Street where a vehicle picked them up.

The case is now part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers cash rewards up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for specified unsolved crimes. They can be reached at 1-888-710-9090.

People can also contact police at 902-490-5020.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.