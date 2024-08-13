ATLANTIC
    • 130 IMP Aerostructures workers on strike in Amherst, N.S.

    IMP Aerostructure workers on strike Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: United Steelworkers Local 4883) IMP Aerostructure workers on strike Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: United Steelworkers Local 4883)
    More than 100 workers at IMP Aerostructues in Amherst, N.S., are on strike over what they say is years of flat wages.

    Mike Blenkhorn, president of United Steelworkers Local 4883, said roughly 130 workers went on strike last Friday after the union and the company could not come to terms following four months of contract negotiations.

    “We believe our last contract offer was very unsatisfactory,” Blenkhorn said. “Other companies have been gracious to give their employees some good raises and benefits.”

    Blenkhorn said the union is seeking five per cent pay increases annually for the next three years. He said the company offered four per cent, 2.25 per cent, and two per cent over that time period during a meeting on Friday.

    “The membership, after hearing everything, overwhelmingly rejected the offer,” Blenkhorn said, who noted they have not seen pay increases in the last five years.

    CTV News Atlantic reached out to IMP Aerostructures for comment and is waiting for a response.

    Blenkhorn said workers are holding their strike outside the Amherst facility, which creates airplane and helicopter parts for a variety of companies.

    Last November, IMP Aerospace workers in Hammonds Plains and Enfield nearly went on strike before the company agreed to base wage rate increases, shift premiums and improved time off for roughly 320 workers.

    “Amherst has a rich history in the aero technology business,” Blenkhorn said. “Some people’s grandfathers and fathers have worked here. At the end of the day, we spend 40 hours a week with our coworkers and in most cases, we look at them as family.

    “When we have to make a decision about a strike, we certainly don’t take it lightly.”

