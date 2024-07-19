15-year-old boy killed in ATV, vehicle crash in Moncton, N.B.

A 15-year-old boy is dead after a crash between an ATV and a vehicle in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Highway 2 around 2:15 p.m. They learned the ATV was travelling east on the shoulder of the eastbound lane and hit a parked vehicle.

The ATV driver from Berry Mills suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Friday. The three occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

Police on the scene of an ATV crash in Moncton on July 18, 2024. (Source: Wade Perry)

A collision reconstructionist helped police with the investigation.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.