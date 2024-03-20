ATLANTIC
More

    • 18-year-old dead after North Preston, N.S., shooting

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    An 18-year-old man is dead after an alleged shooting in North Preston, N.S., last Thursday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported shooting on Downey Road around 4:23 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The victim, Dieago Downey, was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide.

    “We’re appealing to people who witnessed the shooting or have information about the incident to come forward,” said Sgt. Jason Withrow in the release. “We’re talking about the life of a young man lost to a senseless act of violence. If you know what happened, or have video of the area around the time of the shooting, please contact investigators; your willingness to speak up could make a difference in identifying those responsible for Mr. Downey’s death.”

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News