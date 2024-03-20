18-year-old dead after North Preston, N.S., shooting

An 18-year-old man is dead after an alleged shooting in North Preston, N.S., last Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported shooting on Downey Road around 4:23 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Dieago Downey, was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide.

“We’re appealing to people who witnessed the shooting or have information about the incident to come forward,” said Sgt. Jason Withrow in the release. “We’re talking about the life of a young man lost to a senseless act of violence. If you know what happened, or have video of the area around the time of the shooting, please contact investigators; your willingness to speak up could make a difference in identifying those responsible for Mr. Downey’s death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

