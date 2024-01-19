ATLANTIC
    • 19 arrested in N.B. drug trafficking investigation

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.
    A year-long drug trafficking investigation in Moncton, Dieppe, and Riverview, N.B., resulted in 19 people receiving charges.

    According to a Friday news release from the RCMP, officers started investigating street-level drug trafficking in the greater Moncton area in the fall of 2021.

    Police say they seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, Shady 8 pills, crystal methamphetamine, and hydromorphone pills, along with two restricted firearms, a non-restricted firearm, and $27,000 in cash, throughout the investigation.

    The operation ended in November 2022 and the following people received charges:

    • David Steeves, 40, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine
    • James Dewolfe, 37, was charged with trafficking benzimidazole and crystal methamphetamine
    • Alysha Randell, 31, was charged with trafficking fentanyl
    • Courtney Lutes-Mullins, 25, was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl
    • Jamie Noel, 39, was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl
    • Martin Rowe, 34, was charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl
    • Stephen Allen, 49, was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine
    • Peter Simpson, 45, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine
    • Dana Worden, 38, was charged with two counts of trafficking hydromorphone
    • Nicholas Keith, 42, was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl
    • Luc Allain, 28, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine
    • Perry Fader, 52, was charged with trafficking cocaine
    • Steven Doucette, 50, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine
    • Paula Goguen, 54, was charged with two counts of trafficking crystal methamphetamine
    • Jason Boucher, 42, was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine
    • Hugh Ryan, 34, was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine
    • An unnamed 60-year-old man is also facing charges related to the investigation

    Ryan Shanks, 40, Rheal Cormier, 55, and Kenneth Maccallum, 44, all pleaded guilty to separate trafficking and possession charges. Shanks was sentenced to six years in jail and Maccallum received a four-year sentence. Cormier will be in court on Jan. 24 for sentencing.

