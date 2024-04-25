2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police

Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers arrested two 14-year-olds in Sackville in relation to the homicide Wednesday night who have now been charged. Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court Friday.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured person at the shopping centre parking lot at 7001 Mumford Rd. around 5:05 p.m. Monday. They found 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, who was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Two other teens, both 16, were arrested on Monday and released without charges.

A funeral was held for Al Marrach on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on it as asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.