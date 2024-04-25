ATLANTIC
More

    • 2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police

    Police are pictured outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) Police are pictured outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers arrested two 14-year-olds in Sackville in relation to the homicide Wednesday night who have now been charged. Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court Friday.

    Police say they responded to a report of an injured person at the shopping centre parking lot at 7001 Mumford Rd. around 5:05 p.m. Monday. They found 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, who was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

    Two other teens, both 16, were arrested on Monday and released without charges.

    A funeral was held for Al Marrach on Wednesday.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on it as asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News