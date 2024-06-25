ATLANTIC
More

    • 20 public housing units under construction in Bathurst, N.B.

    New public housing units will be located on Vanier Boulevard in Bathurst, N.B. (Source: Google Maps) New public housing units will be located on Vanier Boulevard in Bathurst, N.B. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Crews are working on 20 new public housing units scheduled to open later this year in Bathurst, N.B.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, the homes are part of a $100-million commitment to build 380 public housing units across New Brunswick. The new building, located on Vanier Boulevard, will feature one-bedroom units and it is expected to welcome tenants by the end of 2024.

    “These 20 new housing units will certainly be beneficial to our region as we continue towards our goal of more affordable housing options for our residents,” said Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain in the release.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News