20 public housing units under construction in Bathurst, N.B.

Crews are working on 20 new public housing units scheduled to open later this year in Bathurst, N.B.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the homes are part of a $100-million commitment to build 380 public housing units across New Brunswick. The new building, located on Vanier Boulevard, will feature one-bedroom units and it is expected to welcome tenants by the end of 2024.

“These 20 new housing units will certainly be beneficial to our region as we continue towards our goal of more affordable housing options for our residents,” said Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain in the release.

