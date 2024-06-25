20 public housing units under construction in Bathurst, N.B.
Crews are working on 20 new public housing units scheduled to open later this year in Bathurst, N.B.
According to a news release from the provincial government, the homes are part of a $100-million commitment to build 380 public housing units across New Brunswick. The new building, located on Vanier Boulevard, will feature one-bedroom units and it is expected to welcome tenants by the end of 2024.
“These 20 new housing units will certainly be beneficial to our region as we continue towards our goal of more affordable housing options for our residents,” said Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain in the release.
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
When a mole went 'rogue,' she knew something was wrong. What followed was years of cancer 'being very sneaky'
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
More than 100 people died in B.C. of accidental drowning last year: coroners data
More than 100 people died of accidental drowning in B.C. last year, with incidents most common in summer months, data from the provincial coroner shows.
'Here is what it could look like': Real estate agent uses AI to virtually stage home
Staging a home can be time consuming and expensive, but now with artificial intelligence, you can see what a home would look like renovated or with a coat of paint.
Controversial capital gains change now in effect
A controversial change to the capital gains inclusion rate has now taken effect.
Shot in 1.6 seconds: Video raises questions about how U.S. trooper avoided charges in Black man's death
Julian Lewis didn’t pull over for the Georgia State Patrol cruiser flashing its blue lights behind him on a rural highway. He still didn't stop after pointing a hand out the window and turning onto a darkened dirt road as the trooper sounded his siren.
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.
BREAKING 124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
Toronto man, 60, charged with sexually assaulting girl, 10, at public swimming pool: police
A 60-year-old man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at a community swimming pool and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport is closed after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
Former Chestermere mayor, 3 councillors fail in bid for re-election
The City of Chestermere has a new mayor following a byelection on Monday.
What's next? Interesting off-season ahead for Oilers after Stanley Cup final loss
The Panthers will spend the summer sipping from hockey's holy grail. The Oilers, meanwhile, have plenty of questions about the future.
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
Coroner calls public inquiry for quadriplegic man who chose MAID after developing bedsores in hospital
Quebec's chief coroner has called a public inquest into the death of Normand Meunier, the man who used medical aid in dying to end his life after complications during a stay at Saint-Jérôme hospital.
Snowbirds and Italy's Frecce Tricolori to perform flypasts over Ottawa-Gatineau today
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say the Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori will conduct a series of flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Here's how many vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first 6 months of 2024
More than 830 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first six months of 2024, with 10 per cent of all vehicle thefts in Gloucester-Southgate.
Ottawa police to open new storefront office in Rideau Centre on Wednesday
The new Ottawa Police Service hub in the Rideau Centre will open on Wednesday, a key part of the plan to improve safety and security in the busy tourist and business area.
Life-threatening injuries following south London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in south London. According to police, the crash happened in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road east.
'She was actually asking for people to help her': Tenants say London, Ont. murder victim sought assistance
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
'Confused and lost': Memorial grows as friends mourn 18 year old killed in stabbing
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
Former Barrie Colts captain Aaron Ekblad is a Stanley Cup Champion
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
Concerned caller gets impaired driving charges
An Orangeville man faces charges after calling police about a possibly impaired driver.
Clearview, Ont. couple embark on once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Ten railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Sault police investigating after missing tourist found dead
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
Ornge responds after child falls from bridge near Cambridge, Ont.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Three Toronto men arrested after attempted robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have arrested three men from Toronto after an attempted robbery at a Kitchener mall.
Two vehicle collision in Thamesville leads to fatality
A collision in Thamesville led to a fatality Monday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., on Longwoods Road between Dew Drop Road and Huff’s Side Road, a westbound vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with an eastbound vehicle.
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning in Windsor-Essex.
Oh Deer! Fawn trapped in fencing rescued by officers
Windsor police saved a fawn that was trapped in fencing in Amherstburg.
Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait
Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup. Wonder no more.
Manitoba nursing station a total loss following fire; woman arrested for arson
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
Two people dead in separate crashes on Manitoba highways
Two people died over the weekend following separate crashes on Manitoba highways.
Enbridge partners with Six Nations Energy Development on Weyburn wind farm project
A major wind power project is planned for Weyburn, Sask. Enbridge wants to build a facility near the city in collaboration with Six Nations Energy Development LP.
Sask. speaker officially resigns from Sask. Party caucus
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
'Like the movie Twister': Sask. town cleans up storm aftermath in wake of possible tornado
Environment Canada is investigating whether Carrot River, Sask. was hit by a tornado on Sunday night.
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
Crews battling out-of-control wildfire north of Lillooet
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
Man who slit victim's throat in Nanaimo mall parking lot gets 7 years
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after slitting another man’s throat in the parking lot of a mall in Nanaimo, B.C., last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Cowichan Tribes sign historic agreement on path to creating Child and Family Services Authority
It’s the signing of a historic agreement between Cowichan Tribes, the federal government and the provincial government. It will see the province’s largest First Nation take back its inherent right to self determination.
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.