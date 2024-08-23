ATLANTIC
More

    • 20-year-old man charged with attempted murder: N.B. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A Lakeland Ridges, N.B., man is facing an attempted murder charge after a reported assault in Jackson Falls earlier this month.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers attended a residence and found a man suffering serious injuries around 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 10. The man went to hospital and was later released.

    Police arrested Riley Cowper, 20, in connection to an investigation on Aug. 12. He appeared in court on Aug. 13 and was charged with: 

    • attempted murder
    • robbery
    • mischief
    • uttering threats

    Cowper, who was remanded into custody, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News