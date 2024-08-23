20-year-old man charged with attempted murder: N.B. RCMP

A Lakeland Ridges, N.B., man is facing an attempted murder charge after a reported assault in Jackson Falls earlier this month.

According to an RCMP news release, officers attended a residence and found a man suffering serious injuries around 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 10. The man went to hospital and was later released.

Police arrested Riley Cowper, 20, in connection to an investigation on Aug. 12. He appeared in court on Aug. 13 and was charged with:

attempted murder

robbery

mischief

uttering threats

Cowper, who was remanded into custody, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

