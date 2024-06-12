ATLANTIC
More

    • 25-year-old dirt bike rider dead after crash in Church Point, N.S.

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Patrice Road just after midnight. Police say a dirt bike collided into a truck exiting a side road.

    The rider of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger in the truck went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News