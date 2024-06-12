25-year-old dirt bike rider dead after crash in Church Point, N.S.

A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Patrice Road just after midnight. Police say a dirt bike collided into a truck exiting a side road.

The rider of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger in the truck went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.