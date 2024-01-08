3 additional youths charged with assault in Bedford junior high incident

Three additional youths are facing assault charges in connection to a disturbance at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last year.

According to a Monday news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Rocky Lake Junior High around 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 19.

“A physical altercation occurred between two groups of youths. During the incident one of the youths was assaulted by another, who was known to them,” reads the release.

In a secondary altercation, police say one of the youths was hit with a rock.

The youths allegedly went to the school’s front lobby, at which point a vehicle with four adults who were known to the suspect pulled into the parking lot “at a high rate of speed.” The adults and the suspect youths allegedly entered the school and another assault occurred.

The release says one of the adults allegedly threatened school staff who were trying to intervene. Police eventually removed the adults.

The school was briefly put on lockdown during the incident.

Police arrested and charged three 14-year-olds for their alleged involvement in the incident on Friday.

Police charged three adults and one 14-year-old on Thursday. The youth who was charged on Thursday is facing counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a vehicle

assault

uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

causing a disturbance

mischief

An 18-year-old man is facing charges of assault, causing a disturbance, and mischief, while a 36-year-old woman has been charged with mischief and causing a disturbance.

