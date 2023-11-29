ATLANTIC
    • 3 arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigation

    New Brunswick police say they seized several drugs and guns from a Sackville residence on Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: RCMP) New Brunswick police say they seized several drugs and guns from a Sackville residence on Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: RCMP)

    Three people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B., last week.

    According to a Wednesday news release, police executed a search warrant at a Pond Shore Road residence on Nov. 22 after launching an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the region.

    Police say they seized “significant quantities” of what is believed to be:

    • cocaine
    • hydromorphone pills
    • methamphetamine pills
    • crystal methamphetamine
    • a large amount of money
    • nine unsafely-stored firearms, including a restricted handgun and a prohibited rifle
    • nearly 55,000 contraband cigarettes

    Police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Sackville, and a 40-year-old man from Nova Scotia, at the scene.

    The 39-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

