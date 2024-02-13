3 charged with drug trafficking in Millbrook, N.S.

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a vehicle in Millbrook, N.S., on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers stopped a vehicle on William Barnhill Road around 3:05 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.

Two of the three passengers allegedly gave false identification to police and a search of the vehicle uncovered what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, scales, and hydromorphone and diazepam.

Craig Andrew Pike, 40, Malique Dae-Shawn Olowu, 20, and Haylie Lauretta Smith, 22, were all charged with four counts of trafficking in substance.

Pike was also charged with:

resisting a peace officer

wilfully obstructing a peace officer

four counts of failure to comply with an order

Olowu faces additional charges of:

four counts of failure to comply with an order

wilfully obstructing a peace officer

Pike and Olowu are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21 while Smith will make an appearance on May 1.

