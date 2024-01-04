3 charged with weapons, drug trafficking offences: P.E.I. RCMP
Three people are facing multiple drug trafficking and weapons charges after P.E.I. RCMP searched a St. Raphael residence last October.
According to a previous news release, police found several firearms and quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and contraband cigarettes at the residence on Oct. 16. Six people were arrested.
In a Thursday news release, RCMP said Janice Margaret Rehberg, Elmer Joseph Emile Gallant, and Basil John Marvin Gallant all face charges related to the incident.
Rehberg is charged with:
- unlawful possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a prohibited weapon without being licenced
- unlawful possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
Emile Gallant is facing charges of:
- possession of a firearm without a licence (12 counts)
- storage of a firearm contrary to firearms regulations (two counts)
- unlawful possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
Marvin Gallant has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence.
All three of the accused will appear in court on Jan. 31.
