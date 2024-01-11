3 semi-tractor trailers collide on N.S. highway

Three semi-tractor trailers collided on Highway 101 in South Alton, N.S., early Thursday morning.

According to Const. Dominic Laflamme with the RCMP, officers were called to the reported collision near Exit 13 around 1:27 a.m. They learned a semi-tractor trailer travelling westbound allegedly slid on black ice and jack-knifed to the right shoulder and guardrail.

Laflamme said a second semi tried to avoid the first one, but it slid coming down the hill and hit the rear of the trailer before it went off to the left shoulder. A third semi travelling eastbound hit the second vehicle.

Laflamme said there were no reported injuries.

