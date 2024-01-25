4 vehicles stolen from Saint John, N.B., repair shop: police

The Saint John Police Force has recovered four vehicles that were stolen from a repair shop this week.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a reported break-in at a City Road automobile repair shop around 3:13 a.m. on Wednesday. They learned a 2016 grey Honda CRV was stolen from the business, although police found it unoccupied on Wright Street the next day.

The release says police responded to another break-in at the business just after midnight on Thursday and learned three vehicles were allegedly stolen. They found a brown 2011 Chevrolet Malibu abandoned on Tilley Avenue, a blue 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Bayside Drive, and a black 2005 Ford F-150 on Celebration Street.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

