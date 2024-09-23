42-year-old man dies in Charlottetown motorcycle crash

A 42-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Charlottetown on Friday.

Police responded to the collision around 4:30 p.m. on Garfield Street. They learned a motorcycle travelling east hit the rear passenger side of a dump truck turning onto Strawberry Lane.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

