    • 42-year-old man dies in Charlottetown motorcycle crash

    Charlottetown Police
    A 42-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Charlottetown on Friday.

    Police responded to the collision around 4:30 p.m. on Garfield Street. They learned a motorcycle travelling east hit the rear passenger side of a dump truck turning onto Strawberry Lane.

    The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

    The investigation is ongoing.

