    • 5 charged with drug, weapon offences after house search: N.S. RCMP

    Five people are facing drug charges after Nova Scotia RCMP searched a New Minas home on Tuesday.

    According to a Friday RCMP news release, police executed a search warrant at Kings Crescent residence and arrested three men. They also seized methamphetamine, scales, ecstasy, cash, and cellphones.

    Later that day, police arrested a man and a woman during a targeted traffic stop and seized cocaine, brass knuckles, scales, bear spray, cash, and cell phones.

    Mark Harris, 49, Vince Harris, 50, and Douglas Drysdale, 49, were all charged with:

    • two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    Robert Banks, 39, and Rebecca Moir, 39, were both charged with:

    • three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon
    • two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
    • possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • possession of a weapon contrary to an order

    Vince Harris, Banks, and Drysdale were released on conditions and are scheduled to be in court on March 26. Mark Harris and Moir were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

