6 people charged with fraud after Halifax police respond to shooting

Six people are facing fraud charges after Halifax Regional Police found fake identity documents at a residence on Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on the 6000-block of London Street around 1 a.m. Police learned suspects allegedly entered the home and a firearm was discharged.

There were no reported injuries. A silver or grey Dodge Ram pickup truck fled the scene.

Police found and seized the fraudulent identity documents and arrested six people in the residence.

Renato Ferenc Feher, 19, was charged with:

fraud over $5,000

two counts of possession of fraudulent identity documents

fraud under $5,000

two counts of identity theft

Sintiia Olah, 23, and Rita Szimonetta Szava, 25, were both charged with:

fraud under $5,000

identity document

identity theft

Krisztian Markovics, 25, faces charges of:

fraud under $5,000

two counts of identity documents

two counts of identity theft

Laszlo Lakatos, 30, was charged with:

two counts of identity theft

two counts of identity documents

Szabasztiam Berki, 21, faces charges of:

three counts of identity theft

three counts of identity documents

All six of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation continues.

