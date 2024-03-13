ATLANTIC
    • 6 people charged with fraud after Halifax police respond to shooting

    Six people are facing fraud charges after Halifax Regional Police found fake identity documents at a residence on Tuesday.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on the 6000-block of London Street around 1 a.m. Police learned suspects allegedly entered the home and a firearm was discharged.

    There were no reported injuries. A silver or grey Dodge Ram pickup truck fled the scene.

    Police found and seized the fraudulent identity documents and arrested six people in the residence.

    Renato Ferenc Feher, 19, was charged with:

    • fraud over $5,000
    • two counts of possession of fraudulent identity documents
    • fraud under $5,000
    • two counts of identity theft

    Sintiia Olah, 23, and Rita Szimonetta Szava, 25, were both charged with:

    • fraud under $5,000
    • identity document
    • identity theft

    Krisztian Markovics, 25, faces charges of:

    • fraud under $5,000
    • two counts of identity documents
    • two counts of identity theft

    Laszlo Lakatos, 30, was charged with:

    • two counts of identity theft
    • two counts of identity documents

    Szabasztiam Berki, 21, faces charges of:

    • three counts of identity theft
    • three counts of identity documents

    All six of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    The investigation continues.

