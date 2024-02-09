60-bed nursing home officially opens in Fredericton

A new 60-bed nursing home in Fredericton officially opened its doors on Friday.

According to a news release from the province, Medley Hall, which is operated by Shannex, is adjacent to Neill Hall and is connected by an indoor Main Street to promote a “sense of community.”

The area also has a town hall, a hair salon, a café, and a multi-purpose room.

“We will strive to create a vibrant and close community at Medley Hall where residents are supported to live fulfilling lives surrounded by compassionate and professional team members,” said Jason Shannon, president of Shannex.

Residents will begin moving in to Medley Hall next week.

The release says New Brunswick now has 76 nursing homes that provide 5,223 beds.

