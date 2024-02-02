ATLANTIC
More

    • 62-year-old man dead after N.S. crash

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    A man from Westville, N.S., is dead after a car crash in Green Hill on Thursday.

    According an RCMP news release, officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a reported single-vehicle crash around 10:22 a.m. They learned a Black 2011 Kia Rio left the roadway while travelling on Greenhill Road and landed on its roof in a ditch.

    The 62-year-old driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

    AN RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News