62-year-old man dead after N.S. crash

A man from Westville, N.S., is dead after a car crash in Green Hill on Thursday.

According an RCMP news release, officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a reported single-vehicle crash around 10:22 a.m. They learned a Black 2011 Kia Rio left the roadway while travelling on Greenhill Road and landed on its roof in a ditch.

The 62-year-old driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

AN RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.