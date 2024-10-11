64-year-old man charged with historic sexual offences involving youth in Nova Scotia

A 64-year-old man from Salmon River, N.S., is facing charges of sexual assault against a youth from more than 20 years ago.

RCMP say they launched an investigation after receiving a report of historical sexual offences that occurred from the early 1990s to the early 2000s.

Police arrested and charged Kevin MacLeod with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference on Thursday. He will appear at Bible Hill provincial court on Nov. 27.

Police say MacLeod, through his employment and volunteer work, was known to be in a position of leadership with youth and vulnerable people; however, they do not believe there are other victims associated with the investigation.

“The victims are not associated to the organizations that he was employed by or volunteered with,” an RCMP news release says. “However, if you are a victim you are encouraged to contact your local police or other resources or supports in the community.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.