71-year-old pedestrian dead after bus collision in Saint John
A pedestrian is dead after a collision with a transit bus in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, emergency crews responded to a reported collision between a pedestrian and a Saint John Transit bus at the Itty Bitty Way intersection at MacLaren Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.
The victim, 71-year-old Wanda Ethel Roche, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. There were several passengers on the bus, but there were no reported injuries.
Police seized the bus as part of the investigation and traffic was closed in the area for several hours.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Saint John Transit issued a message of condolence on Wednesday morning confirming a pedestrian died after an incident “involving one of our transit buses.”
“We are fully cooperating with the police as they conduct their investigation into the incident and have provided all necessary resources, including the bus involved and onboard video footage,” the message reads. “Our priority is to understand the circumstances leading to this tragedy and ensure full transparency throughout the process.”
Saint John Transit said the driver in the incident is “profoundly affected” and is receiving support. They also expressed their “deepest condolences” to the loved ones and family of the deceased.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the message reads.
Saint John Transit says it will be reviewing its training programs and safety protocols.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Armed assault' involving multiple victims west of Montreal: police
Quebec provincial police say they were called to an apartment building west of Montreal after 'an armed assault on several victims' Thursday morning.
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute among several people, police say
Authorities in Kansas City said Thursday that the mass shooting that unfolded amid throngs of people at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
DEVELOPING Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion
Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
Trump's New York hush-money case will start March 25. It's the first of his criminal trials
Donald Trump's hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a New York judge ruled Thursday, turning aside demands for a delay from the former president's defense lawyers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Cost of policing protests in Toronto since October near $9M, TPS chief says
An estimated $9 million has been spent policing protests across Toronto in the last four months, according to chief Myron Demkiw.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
AI and class sizes major focus of Calgary teachers' convention
Educators from across the city are gathering on Thursday to kick off the annual Calgary City Teachers' Convention.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed assault' involving multiple victims west of Montreal: police
Quebec provincial police say they were called to an apartment building west of Montreal after 'an armed assault on several victims' Thursday morning.
-
Excessive restraints, deviations from protocol at Lakeshore Hospital ER: ombudsperson
Quebec's ombudsperson is intervening after receiving 'several reports of negligence in the quality of care and services provided by Lakeshore General Hospital emergency staff.'
-
Biggest snowfall of the month so far expected in Montreal
Montrealers should expect a slow commute Friday morning as a disturbance could bring snow to southwestern Quebec starting Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
Armed man at large arrested on Sunchild First Nation: ALERT
An alleged gang member wanted on multiple warrants was arrested on the Sunchild First Nation.
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
Northern Ontario
-
SUV driver killed in Highway 144 crash with commercial vehicle
A northern Ontario man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and SUV on Highway 144 on Wednesday in the Cartier area north of Sudbury, police say.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Incoming snowstorm expected to bring up to 15 cm, many school buses cancelled
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northeastern Ontario on Thursday morning as an approaching storm is expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow.
London
-
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
-
'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire
A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. region to see short blast of winter
A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for the London region as a short but powerful blast of winter will impact the region on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier expected to finalize health deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Manitoba today where he is expected to sign a health-care agreement with the province.
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
'We're not safe anymore': Mother of Winnipeg homicide victim calls for change to justice system
The mother of a man who was killed during a robbery at a Winnipeg beer vendor is speaking out, saying she has lost faith in the justice system.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
No injuries reported following church fire in Ottawa's southwest
No injuries were reported following a fire at a church in Richmond, southwest of Ottawa, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
Man rescued from Ottawa River after car falls into water in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police say a man was rescued from the water after a car fell into the Ottawa River Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. brothers recount nightmare finding adequate care for ailing mother
Paxton Francis never imagined he'd be at the centre of a battle ensuring his ailing mother receives the best care possible during her nearly five months in hospital.
-
Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route
Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.
-
'It's unsafe': Patient voices concern for Saskatoon emergency rooms
A Saskatoon woman said she called 911 and reported herself as a fire hazard, after witnessing extreme overcrowding at the St. Paul’s emergency room last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wine grapes facing up to 99% production drop due to January cold snap
A new report says British Columbia's wine industry is anticipating "catastrophic crop losses" of up to 99 per cent of typical grape production due to January's intense cold snap.
-
B.C. naturopaths call on province to allow them to prescribe safer supply drugs
Naturopaths in B.C. are calling on the provincial government to expand their prescription capabilities to safer supply drugs, with dozens enrolling in online training with an addiction support program.
-
Victoria police misconduct fuels appeal for convicted drug dealer
A man who trafficked drugs in Victoria is trying to overturn his conviction by arguing the police officer who was a key witness at his trial cannot be trusted.
Regina
-
Woman charged after vehicle crashes into Regina home
Regina police say a woman has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a house in the city’s north end Wednesday night.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.
-
University of Regina launches 'revitalized' journalism program
The University of Regina says it's launching a revitalized journalism and communications program following a one year pause.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police misconduct fuels appeal for convicted drug dealer
A man who trafficked drugs in Victoria is trying to overturn his conviction by arguing the police officer who was a key witness at his trial cannot be trusted.
-
Troubling incident at councillor's home leads Langford mayor to ask former mayor to denounce behaviour
At a press conference on Wednesday, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson was flanked by four city councillors as he called for unity within the community.
-
B.C. wine grapes facing up to 99% production drop due to January cold snap
A new report says British Columbia's wine industry is anticipating "catastrophic crop losses" of up to 99 per cent of typical grape production due to January's intense cold snap.