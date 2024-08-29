73-year-old man sentenced to 9 years in prison for armed robbery in Moncton

ATLANTIC
    A 73-year-old man from Ontario received a nine-year prison sentence for armed robbery at a Moncton bank last summer.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported robbery at a Cornhill Street bank just after 10 a.m. on June 12, 2023. A man suspected of having a firearm demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Police found and arrested Radec Daniel Larmet from St-Catharines, Ont., on June 20, 2023.

    The release says Larmet received a nine-year sentence for armed robbery and a two-year concurrent sentence for disguise with intent on Thursday. He will also have a lifetime firearms ban.

