79 per cent of N.B. residents have access to permanent primary care provider: survey

In 2023 only 79 per cent of New Brunswickers had access to a permanent primary care provider, a decrease of 14 per cent since 2017.

It’s one of the many findings in the New Brunswick Health Council’s latest update on the state of access to primary care in the province. Primary care is a sector facing many challenges globally, according to the article, in terms of accessibility, continuity, and coordination of services.

When compared to other developed countries, the national percentage of Canadians with a regular doctor is 86 per cent while the Commonwealth Fund (which includes countries like Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom) boast an average of 93 per cent.

Even citizens with a regular health-care provider face challenges in finding appointments. Only 26 per cent of Canadians claim they were able to get a same or next day appointment with their doctor or nurse practitioner the last time they required care.

Focusing on New Brunswick, the article also includes findings from the 2023 edition of the Primary Care Survey undertaken by the organization. The data was collected from 5,010 New Brunswick residents aged 18 and over from October 2023 to January 2024.

There was a 14 per cent decline of New Brunswickers with a primary care provider over the past six years. Some areas of the province have felt the impact more than others, with only 67.8 per cent of residents in the Fredericton River Valley area claiming to have a primary care provider in 2023. In 2020, 92.8 per cent of survey respondents from that area claimed to have a doctor.

In 2020, 51 per cent of New Brunswick residents claimed they were able to get an appointment with their family doctor within five days. The provincial average for 2023 dropped nearly 20 percentage points to around 32 per cent.

Sixty-nine per cent of respondents with a primary care provider also reported using other health-care services because their provider wasn’t available.

Outside of Ontario, New Brunswick spends the least amount of dollars on their health-care, averaging $8,413 per person in 2023.

