79-year-old man dead after N.B. crash

A 79-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bathurst, N.B., on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news relese, officers responded to a reported collision between a dump truck and a car on Highway 11 around noon.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The dump truck driver was uninjured.

Police believe the driver of the car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the dump truck.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the driver’s exact cause of death.

