ATLANTIC
More

    • 800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP

    New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a lobster theft on the Dipper Harbour Wharf. (Source: RCMP) New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a lobster theft on the Dipper Harbour Wharf. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a break, enter and theft on July 1. They learned one or more individuals broke a lobster bin lock and stole the large quantity of crustaceans. Police believe the theft happened between June 29 and 30.

    RCMP asks anyone who sees someone trying to sell underpriced lobster to report it to police.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News