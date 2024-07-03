800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a break, enter and theft on July 1. They learned one or more individuals broke a lobster bin lock and stole the large quantity of crustaceans. Police believe the theft happened between June 29 and 30.

RCMP asks anyone who sees someone trying to sell underpriced lobster to report it to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

