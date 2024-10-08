81-year-old woman dies in New Brunswick car crash

An 81-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Hacheyville, N.B., Monday.

Police responded to the reported crash on Route 135 around 2 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. The female passenger, who was from Tracadie, N.B., died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver went to hospital with what police believe are minor injuries.

Police say the crash happened when the vehicle drove into a ditch and hit a culvert.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.