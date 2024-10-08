ATLANTIC
More

    • 81-year-old woman dies in New Brunswick car crash

    RCMP Generic
    Share

    An 81-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Hacheyville, N.B., Monday.

    Police responded to the reported crash on Route 135 around 2 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. The female passenger, who was from Tracadie, N.B., died at the scene due to her injuries.

    The driver went to hospital with what police believe are minor injuries.

    Police say the crash happened when the vehicle drove into a ditch and hit a culvert.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News