    • After two weeks, minister hasn't visited tent city outside Newfoundland legislature

    Davy Short stands in front of the remnants of the kitchen tent at a homeless encampment across from the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature building, in St. John's, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie) Davy Short stands in front of the remnants of the kitchen tent at a homeless encampment across from the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature building, in St. John's, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie)

    A homeless encampment has been outside the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature building for more than two weeks, but the minister for housing hasn't been out to see it.

    The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation confirmed that Paul Pike has not visited the encampment across the street from the legislature.

    Spokesperson Jenny Bowring said in an email that he did, however, speak at a rally against homelessness on the legislature steps on Monday.

    Residents and volunteers at the encampment have repeatedly expressed frustration that the minister has not crossed the street to meet them, especially since members of the NDP and Progressive Conservatives have.

    Volunteer Leah Mallory said earlier this week that she feels the Liberal government hasn't acknowledged the people living there at all.

    Campers say they want stable, safe housing, rather than beds in emergency shelters, which they say are unsafe.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

