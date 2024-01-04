AIM consents to fire code provisions for N.B. salvage sites

American Iron & Metal (AIM) has agreed to a court order regarding compliance with National Fire Code provisions at three New Brunswick sites, according to the provincial government.

In a news release, the government said AIM, which originally planned to challenge the Office of the Fire Marshal’s orders for its Moncton, Saint John, and Fredericton sites in court Friday, instead consented to follow the provisions by Feb. 7 after reaching a negotiated settlement with the province.

According to the court order, AIM will not accept scrap metal from New Brunswick licensed dealers at those three sites until it reaches full compliance. It will also not be accepting scrap metal from outside the province on an indefinite basis.

The agreement with AIM involves their sites on Toombs Street in Moncton, Recycling Street in Saint John, and Carman Avenue in Fredericton.

The agreement does not apply to the company’s Port Saint John facility, which had its salvage dealer’s licence revoked on Dec. 29 after a massive fire at the site in September.

“It is our government’s top priority to ensure a fire like the one at the AIM facility at Port Saint John does not happen again,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin in the release. “After that massive fire, we acted quickly to not only investigate the circumstances around the blaze but to also ensure all salvage sites in the province were following all the regulations and codes.”

After the fire at AIM in Saint John, the province inspected all 87 active licensed salvage dealers in New Brunswick, focusing on fire risk issues. Ten facilities received National Fire Code compliance orders.

Aside from AIM, the other sites subject to fire marshal orders are:

Arm & Sons Tire – 1620 Rte. 11, Alnwick (Barryville district)

Brown’s Auto Salvage – 6041 Rte. 10, Grand Lake (Upper Salmon Creek district)

Gallant Enterprises – 200 Rossignol Rd., Edmundston

Greer’s Mountain Salvage – 32 Timothy Ave., Hanwell

Flower’s Salvage – 1554 Rte. 10, Capital Region rural district (Noonan district)

Neighborhood Recycling – 1635 Berry Mills Rd., Moncton

Simpson Truck & Tractor Parts – 120 Paddy’s Hill Dr., Saint John

