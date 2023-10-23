AIM in court for pre-trial conference related to 2022 workplace death

American Iron & Metal is scheduled to be in court Monday for a pre-trial conference related to a fatal workplace injury at its Saint John scrapyard in 2022.

Darrell Richards, 60, died on July 1, 2022, after being injured the day before at AIM’s west-end scrapyard.

Following a WorkSafeNB investigation, the Crown charged the company under the Workplace Safety Act earlier this year.

In April, American Iron and Metal pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

A three-day trial has been scheduled for early March 2024.

The crown’s first charge against AIM alleges the company didn’t take every reasonable precaution to ensure the health and safety of Richards.

The second charge alleges AIM failed to train Richards with any hazards in connection with the handling and disposal of equipment.

The third charge alleges the company did not provide the information necessary to ensure Richards’ health and safety.

The fourth charge alleges AIM did not ensure that work was competently supervised and that supervisors had sufficient knowledge in matters that are necessary to ensure the health and safety of the employees.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and/or a maximum six-month jail sentence.

