    Air ambulance coming to Grand Manan, N.B., this fall

    A new air ambulance service is coming to Grand Manan, N.B., in September.

    The island, which is located in the Bay of Fundy, has been without an air ambulance service since December 2022.

    According to a Thursday news release from the provincial government, a new contract with Voyageur Aviation will station an air ambulance on the island this fall. The agreement will add an aircraft to the provincial fleet and it comes after consultations with the Department of Health and the Grand Manan village council.

    “After much hard work, we are excited to announce this improvement to air ambulance services on the island of Grand Manan,” said Craig Dalton, CEO of EM/ANB, in the release. “We are proud to be able to continue our excellent working relationship with Voyageur, which has been the primary air ambulance provider for New Brunswick for more than 25 years. We value their long track record of providing safe and reliable air transport services.”

    The new aircraft will be a King Air 200, which can function in inclement weather conditions.

    Ambulance New Brunswick will use a backup aircraft to support Grand Manan until the new aircraft arrives, a temporary measure that is expected to be partially operational in March.

    The air ambulance will eventually transition to provide 24/7 advance life support services, a first for Grand Manan, according to the release.

    Ambulance New Brunswick will also provide around-the-clock paramedic services on the island. 

