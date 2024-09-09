Airline makes inaugural flight between Maritime cities

Boarding passes are now being issued for the newest airline flying out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

“Right now we’re going to be starting at two return flights daily to Saint John, New Brunswick, and one to Bathurst,” says Julian Roberts, the president and CEO of Pascan Aviation.

Pascan will be flying a fleet of nine aircraft between destinations throughout the Maritimes, hoping to cater to students, medical workers, and the business community.

“I think the market has always been ready for it. You had flights with Air Canada and other airlines over the years. Those have pulled out of the smaller regions, so there has been a void there for sometime now and it’s time to fill that void,” Roberts says.

With the addition of Pascan, 17 airlines now fly out of the Halifax airport.

Roberts hopes to be operating six daily return flights out of Halifax with an eye on expanding to more.

