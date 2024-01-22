Alan Syliboy painting, custom-made guitars stolen in break-in: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for two stolen guitars and an Alan Syliboy painting valued at more than $10,000.

According to a Monday news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a reported break-in at a Highway 201 residence in Tupperville on Jan. 3. They learned someone stole the artwork and the custom-made guitars from a garage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-665-4481, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

