Amherst, N.S., man allegedly shot person in head with BB gun: police

An Amherst, N.S., man is facing several charges after he allegedly shot someone with a BB gun last week.

According to a news release from the Amherst Police Department, officers responded to a report that a person had been shot in the head and wounded by a BB gun around 11 p.m. on Feb. 1. The incident allegedly happened during an altercation involving several parties.

Police arrested Dylan Owen Smith, 26, on Feb. 2 and he appeared in court the next day. He faces charges of:

aggravated assault

uttering threats

damage to property

assault with a weapon

several other weapons-related charges

Smith will next appear in court on March 11.

