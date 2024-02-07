ATLANTIC
More

    • Amherst, N.S., man allegedly shot person in head with BB gun: police

    Amherst police
    Share

    An Amherst, N.S., man is facing several charges after he allegedly shot someone with a BB gun last week.

    According to a news release from the Amherst Police Department, officers responded to a report that a person had been shot in the head and wounded by a BB gun around 11 p.m. on Feb. 1. The incident allegedly happened during an altercation involving several parties.

    Police arrested Dylan Owen Smith, 26, on Feb. 2 and he appeared in court the next day. He faces charges of:

    • aggravated assault
    • uttering threats
    • damage to property
    • assault with a weapon
    • several other weapons-related charges

    Smith will next appear in court on March 11.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News