Andy Fillmore remains in lead for Halifax mayoral race, but Waye Mason gaining ground: poll

Former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore is still the frontrunner in the Halifax Regional Municipality mayoral race, but Waye Mason is gaining ground, according to one poll.

The Halifax Chamber of Commerce released its third and final poll, conducted by Narrative Research, on which of the 16 mayoral candidates respondents most prefer. The poll surveyed 472 people.

Fillmore held onto his lead position from the last poll, although his share decreased from 29 per cent to 24 per cent (the first poll put him at 23 per cent). Former councillor Waye Mason rose from 13 per cent in the second poll to 19 per cent in the latest one.

Former councillor Pam Lovelace held onto her 12 per cent share from the second poll while retired staff sergeant Jim Hoskins went up from three per cent to four per cent.

Candidates Andrew Goodsell, Riley Murphy and Ross Rankin each have one per cent; all other candidates are below one per cent.

A separate poll by MQO Research surveyed nearly 400 people and found 46 per cent of them could not name a single candidate while 58 per cent were undecided on whom to vote for.

The Chamber of Commerce poll found seven per cent of respondents listed none of the mayoral candidates as their preferred choice (up from two per cent) and 32 per cent were unsure of their preference (down from 37 per cent).

The poll also listed better public transit, suitable housing options for those without homes, and reducing municipal taxes as the major issues for voters this election cycle.

The official election will be held on Oct. 19. Advanced in-person polling will be available on Oct. 12 and 15.

Online and telephone advanced voting opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.