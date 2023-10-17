More

    • Anonymous donor for Nova Scotia Acadian church disappears, creating uncertainty

    Eglise Sainte Marie has been closed for more than three years. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV) Eglise Sainte Marie has been closed for more than three years. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)

    An anonymous donation of $10 million that was expected to help preserve a historic, wooden church in southwestern Nova Scotia appears to have fallen through.

    Aurea Sadi, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, says those trying to save Sainte-Marie church, located in Church Point, N.S., are surprised the donor has ceased contact after last spring's offer.

    She says the diocese thought the offer had been made in good faith but that repeated efforts over the summer to reach the donor failed.

    Sadi says parish leadership and community members have to reconsider options for the church building -- including offering it for sale.

    Archbishop Brian Joseph Dunn met with parishioners last April to discuss whether there were sufficient numbers of people to keep Sainte-Marie going, along with the other Roman Catholic churches in the area.

    Sainte-Marie church opened in 1905 and was built in about two years by a local carpenter and an estimated 1,500 volunteers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame

    A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News