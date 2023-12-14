Arrest of man that resulted in broken nose under investigation: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an arrest in Halifax that allegedly resulted in a broken nose for a man earlier this month.

According to a Thursday news release, Halifax Regional Police found two vehicles that were allegedly stolen on Dec. 3. One vehicle pulled over while the other allegedly tried to hit police cars before leading them on a high-speed chase.

The release says the stolen vehicle stopped after it allegedly struck one of the police cars. A male passenger suffered a broken nose during “an encounter” with police.

The man was taken to hospital and charged with several offences, the release states.

