ATLANTIC
More

    • Arrest of man that resulted in broken nose under investigation: SiRT

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an arrest in Halifax that allegedly resulted in a broken nose for a man earlier this month.

    According to a Thursday news release, Halifax Regional Police found two vehicles that were allegedly stolen on Dec. 3. One vehicle pulled over while the other allegedly tried to hit police cars before leading them on a high-speed chase.

    The release says the stolen vehicle stopped after it allegedly struck one of the police cars. A male passenger suffered a broken nose during “an encounter” with police.

    The man was taken to hospital and charged with several offences, the release states.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News