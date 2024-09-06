Atlantic Balloon Fiesta draws hundreds of spectators to Sussex, N.B.

If you catch yourself looking up at the Sussex, N.B., skies this weekend, you may spot something unusual.

The 37th Atlantic Balloon Fiesta has taken flight once again at Princess Louise Park. The annual festival is always held on the weekend after Labour Day.

“I've been doing this for a long time and it's amazing every year,” says Atlantic Balloon Fiesta pilot coordinator Alannah Pearson. “I've been out here on the field for the last almost 20 years. The smiles on people's faces and the way their eyes light up, no matter how old they are or how young they are, it’s just always amazing to see that first time.”

Dubbed by organizers as “Atlantic Canada’s most colourful festival,” the fiesta features more than just 28 hot air balloons. Amusement rides, an indoor market, and live entertainment are a few of the things set over the four-day schedule.

While most of the events don’t get underway until later on Friday, the morning balloon launch drew hundreds of spectators to Sussex from near and far. People began showing up at Princess Louise Park before 6 a.m.

“It has been absolutely fantastic,” says Diane Smith, who is visiting from Toronto. “I have never seen it and I never thought that I would get to see it.”

“We can see it from our patio at home,” says Sussex resident Denis Fuller. “We always come over because it's much better here. The balloons are beautiful.”

Alain Bard’s balloon features a happy sun at the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta in Sussex, N.B. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)

Jane Arends is in town from Ontario visiting her son and the pair came out Friday morning to witness the launch. She notes there is nothing like this back home.

“It’s just wonderful and really great to see,” says Arends. “It's a great experience to be here and watch all the activity going on.”

Those lucky enough to get their name on the flight list, as well as have $300 cash, had a chance to go up into the sky with a balloon operator for a ride over town. The rides are all weather dependant.

A person stands in front of a hot air balloon at the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta in Sussex, N.B. (Source: Heather Wanamaker)

David Bowen made the trip from Halifax for his first ever balloon ride, although it’s far from his first thrilling experience.

“After bungee jumping and zip lining, this is another first,” says Bowen ahead of his flight. “So it's going to be exciting.”

“Just relax and enjoy it,” another rider told CTV Atlantic as a word of advice. “It’s like you’re floating on a cloud.”

Bill Whelen is one of the balloon operators at this year’s festival, an event he has participated in since 1989. He says Sussex is very unique with it’s varying valleys, hills and rivers in the area, making for a beautiful and scenic flight.

He says it doesn’t matter if he is flying alone, with his wife and friends, or taking people out for their inaugural flight; it’s always a treat.

“I get a rush from just watching this,” says Whelen as the balloons began taking off Friday morning. “I do this like maybe 150 time a year, that’s my job.”

A hot air balloon takes off for the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta in Sussex, N.B. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)

The annual event is arguably Sussex’s most popular festival, bringing thousands to the community each year. With most big New Brunswick festivals happening in Moncton, Saint John, or Fredericton, Pearson takes a great deal of pride in having one of the Maritimes’ premiere festivals in her own backyard.

“We're so proud here in Sussex to show off our festival, show off our town, and the community we built here,” she said.

While the balloon launches are weather dependant, the rest of the fiesta festivities will go rain or shine.

