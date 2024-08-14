ATLANTIC
    Atlantic International Film Festival reveals lineup for September

    Nova Scotia filmmaker Jason Buxton’s movie “Sharp Corner” is one of the major attractions at the 44th edition of the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) in September.

    AIFF revealed the lineup for the event, which will spotlight 97 short and feature films at Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane in Halifax.

    “We are proud to celebrate the flourishing film and television industry in Atlantic Canada and offer audiences the buzz-worthy films from around that world that they are hungry for,” said executive director Martha Cooley.

    Ben Foster and Cobie Smulders star in “Sharp Corner.” Other big movies include a four-part documentary on The Tragically Hip, “The Substance” starring Demi Moore and “Anora,” which won the Palme d’Or, the top prize for the Cannes Film Festival, in May 2024.

    The festival will also feature four galas along with documentary, classics and shorts programs.

    AIFF runs from Sept. 11 to 18. Tickets are now on sale.

