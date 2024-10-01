Award show celebrates past, present of African Nova Scotian musicians

Four months ago, Trapitta, a Dartmouth, N.S., musician, released his debut album after recording it in his room.

“I have my own little studio in my room that I built over Christmas,” he told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Monday.

Trapitta, who has been playing piano and performing since he was five years old, scored nominations for album and songwriter of the year at the upcoming African Nova Scotian Music Awards.

The event will highlight current artists like Trapitta, Harmz, Blessing Tangban and Maggie Andrew while also shining a light on trailblazers.

“We have our achievement awards where we highlight folks who have been pioneers, trailblazers who have done work in the community or on the business side of music who we feel need to be recognized,” said Julien Matwawana, executive director for the African Nova Scotian Music Association (ANSMA). “It really takes a look at people who have paved the way for us to do music in this province.

“It also highlights the people who are creating a legacy for themselves and well on their way to being legends.

The theme of the event is “Legends and Legacy.” It will also see an appearance by international R&B star J. Holiday.

“It really amplifies our vision at ANSMA, which is to put African Nova Scotian music on the world stage,” Matwawana said. “We are doing that through bringing in international acts and allowing them to learn about the African Nova Scotian and Black community here and the historical connotations that come with that unique community in Canada.”

The 26th annual award show will be held at the Lighthouse Arts Centre in Halifax on Oct. 10.

