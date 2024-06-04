Baby eels worth up to $350K destined for overseas market intercepted in Nova Scotia

ATLANTIC
    DARTMOUTH, N.S. -

    Federal fisheries officials say they seized 60 kilograms of baby eels worth between $250,000 and $350,000 at a ground transport facility in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.

    The Fisheries Department says on social media that officers intercepted the shipment "based on gathered intelligence" and arrested two people.

    The department alleges the baby eels, called elvers, were to be driven to Toronto to be shipped overseas.

    Ottawa closed the lucrative elver fishery on March 11 after violence and intimidation plagued last year's fishing season in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

    Last month, federal officials seized 109 kilograms of elvers at Toronto Pearson International Airport, which they said were also going to be shipped overseas.

    Officers said the eels seized in May were estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

