Bail hearings delayed for accused in Halifax teen's death

The Crown will decide if they will ask to consolidate the charges among the four accused in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach in Halifax sometime this week.

The four youths — two 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds — were scheduled to have bail hearings Monday, but their matters were put off, giving their lawyers time to review evidence.

The accused — whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — were arrested in connection to the stabbing death of Al Marrach at the Halifax Shopping Centre parkade last month.

Terry Nickerson is one of three Crown prosecutors working on the case and he says they will soon make a decision regarding consolidating the charges against the defendants.

“If we decide to have them all on the same information, two or three on the same information, once they’re on the same information then should any of them decide to have a trial, it has to be on the same dates,” Nickerson said.

Each of the accused are being held in different correctional facilities around Nova Scotia. One youth — who is expected to be back in court Tuesday — is currently at the Northeast Correctional Facility and his lawyer wants him placed in a youth facility.

“These young people are all accused and can’t have contact with each other,” Nickerson said. “Resources are limited at Waterville so housing and transportation is an issue.”

Nickerson noted these cases could take months to complete.

