    • BB gun used in string of property damage incidents: Saint John police

    Saint John Police Force

    The Saint John Police Force is investigating a series of property damage incidents in the Port City over the weekend.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the force, police believe a BB gun was used to damage windows, homes, and vehicles in the north end between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

    Police say the BB gun damaged windows on Newman Street, Pugsley Avenue, Douglas Street, Victoria Street, and the first block of Brunswick Place.

    Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

