Bear tranquilized in Dartmouth Commons released back to wild: DNRR

A black bear that was tranquilized in a park in Dartmouth, N.S., has been released back into the wild, according to the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).

The young male bear was spotted in a tree in the Dartmouth Commons on Thursday, prompting police to tell the public to avoid the area. The Dartmouth High and Bicentennial schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders as a precaution.

DNRR tranquilized the bear and brought it down with inflatable safety mattresses and a bucket truck.

The animal was not injured.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), DNRR said they successfully released the bear into the wild.

“This is always our preferred outcome,” the post reads. “We only euthanize as last resort for public safety and/or when it's the most humane thing for the animal. Happy trails, Mr. Bear!”

