Beautiful pictures, souvenirs to remember Cape Breton church being demolished

Drone images offered a bird's-eye view on Monday of the demolition of a building that was a North Sydney, N.S., landmark for generations.

The tear-down of St. Matthew Wesley United Church started a few months ago.

Since then, former parishioners and many others have been stopping at the site to witness the demolition and say goodbye.

"The attendance really isn't there anymore. So heating, maintenance costs,” said Cape Breton Regional Municipality councilor and former St. Matthew Wesley parishioner Earlene MacMullin. "I was married in the church. Unfortunately, buried a few family members in there. I don't know if you ever had the opportunity to go inside but the inside was completely spectacular."

Indeed, it was.

Photos taken by area resident Doug Ivey, who grew up attending mass at the church each week, show off the building’s interior beauty and history before the structure was taken down.

"And I just thought, 'It really deserves more than just being flattened,’” Ivey said. “So I got involved, got my hands on some of the wood to save to turn into some memories."

Ivey made pens and some other items out of the wood from St. Matthew Wesley United.

He has also kept some of his favourite images of the church in a photo album he has at his home.

"It's a loss to the community,” Ivey said. “It's a loss of a landmark. It's not just a building, it's a piece of the town and it has been for over 100 years."

While the building is gone, the parish remains.

The congregation has relocated to the former St. Columba Church in nearby Leitches Creek, N.S.

The St. Matthew Wesley United building took up nearly the length of a full city block.

While it leaves a pretty big hole in the downtown, the bricks and mortar of the church will live on in a different way.

"Whether it was windows or pews or any of the items inside, it was put out to the community first,” MacMullin said. “So it's been heartbreaking to see it taken down in pieces, but at the same time it's just not sustainable."

Demolition at the Peppett Street site continued on Monday afternoon.

